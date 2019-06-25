Medical scheduled: Liverpool set to make 17-year-old starlet first summer signing

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of landing their first summer signing as it’s claimed Sepp van den Berg will undergo his medical on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old has impressed for PEC Zwolle to date, making 15 appearances in the Eredivisie last season as he has seemingly attracted the attention of the Merseyside giants.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp eager for Liverpool ace to snub exit this summer, two key factors which could change stance

Jurgen Klopp is well set in that department in the more immediate future with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez arguably his preferred centre-half pairing, while the likes of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren offer quality depth.

However, according to The Telegraph, Liverpool are moving closer to bringing in a long-term solution as Van den Berg is set to have his medical on Wednesday ahead of a £1.79m move to the Reds.

It’s noted that both Bayern Munich and Ajax were also interested in the talented youngster, and so that perhaps says a lot about his potential and how highly-rated he is for such giants of European football to be looking for a deal this summer.

Further, it’s also shrewd business from Liverpool as the youngster is entering the final year of his contract and so they have picked him up for what could be a bargain price if he goes on to prove that he has the ability to perform at the highest level.

What makes it all the more fascinating is that Van den Berg will get the chance to train alongside compatriot Van Dijk and learn from him as he continues his development. Given the Dutchman’s form over the last 18 months, there are few better to take tips from to become a fundamental figure for club and country and so it’s surely an exciting addition for all concerned at Anfield.