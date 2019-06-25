Medical scheduled: Man Utd close in on £55m target as key development expected this week

Man Utd are reportedly edging ever closer to securing the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace as he will undergo a medical this week.

The 21-year-old impressed last season as he made 39 appearances for Palace and established himself as one of the top prospects in the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Breaking: Manchester United fans CONVINCED £70m transfer is imminent after major clue

He has continued that by representing England U21s this summer, but after their involvement in the European Championships came to end on Monday night, The Sun report that Wan-Bissaka will now return home to undergo a medical and take a major step closer to completing his touted £55m move to Old Trafford.

Time will tell if that’s the case and whether or not United are able to make an official announcement to confirm their latest signing, but it certainly fits the strategy that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adopting this summer in the market as he looks for quality, young homegrown talent.

Man Utd have already wrapped up a deal for Daniel James, as per BBC Sport, and so Wan-Bissaka will continue that trend as the Norwegian tactician seemingly prioritises adding hungry youngsters looking to make their mark on the biggest stages rather than spend huge fees on established talents, which hasn’t led to consistent success for United in recent years.

With Antonio Valencia leaving Man Utd this summer as the stalwart’s contract expires, coupled with the fact that Ashley Young is on the wrong side of 30, Solskjaer does appear to need a new right-back who can provide a long-term solution in that department.

It appears as though they’ve settled on Wan-Bissaka, but that is a huge amount of money for a right-back and so they’ll hope that their faith in him is warranted and that he becomes a key figure moving forward, should a switch now materialise.