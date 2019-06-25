Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that star midfield player Tanguy Ndombele is seeking a transfer amid links with Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Frenchman is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying Ndombele has asked for a move and that the door may be open for him to complete his exit this summer.

Aulas said: “He (Ndombele) is seeking a departure. Nothing is done but the door may be open.”

The Mirror’s report also claims Ndombele is attracting interest from Man Utd, Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain and that he is available for around £70million.

It seems Tottenham may be showing the strongest interest at the moment, but it remains to be seen if they can afford that asking price, which would mean smashing their transfer record, while they’ve so far had a £40m offer rejected by Lyon, according to the Mirror.

The France international looks a world class talent, and there’s no doubt he’d be absolutely ideal for United this summer.

The Red Devils urgently need upgrades on Nemanja Matic and Fred after underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford, while Ander Herrera is leaving the club at the end of his contract.

Ndombele could work well alongside Paul Pogba and should have little trouble adjusting to the Premier League.