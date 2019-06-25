“Wtf is going on” – Tonight’s big transfer news has these Manchester United fans furious

Loads of Manchester United fans are reacting angrily to the big transfer news emerging this evening that Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The France international looks to be edging closer to completing a move to Spurs for around £55million, according to Gianluca di Marzio, but he had also been linked with Man Utd.

The Mirror have been among the sources to credit the Red Devils with an interest in Ndombele, who could have been a superb signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The 22-year-old looks one of the most exciting young talents in the game, and would easily have been an upgrade on the ageing Nemanja Matic, or on Fred after his struggles to settle in England.

Still, United seem to be lagging behind their rivals in terms of recruitment, having also had a pretty quiet summer in which they failed to address the weaknesses in their squad this time last year.

Unsurprisingly, the Ndombele news has these MUFC supporters absolutely raging at the poor handling of their club once again…

Ndombele goin spurs? Lol united wtf is going on — ?K Stackz? (@Keeezy_1) June 25, 2019

Tottenham signing players like Tanguy Ndombele to play in their new stadium whilst we’re being linked with players in the same position like Declan Rice and Sean Longstaff whilst Old Trafford rots away with no repairs in sight. You hate to see it. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 25, 2019

United really going to miss out on Ndombele 'cos it takes Ed 3 weeks to close a deal for a right-back and he can't multi-task ?#mufc — United In Focus (@UnitedInFocus) June 25, 2019

Sign him United i believe Spurs are getting Ndombele which i am gutted about so United have to get Bruno and it must be done this week — SBhimz7 (@bhimz7) June 25, 2019

@ManUtd While Spurs are about to sign Ndombele, United are slow in showing firm interest in Longstaff and Rice to revamp an ageing midfield. United have really become a laughing stock and really unserious. #GlazersOut — Chukwura Okagbue (@ChukwuraOkagbue) June 25, 2019

If Spurs get Ndombele, United better sign Bruno Fernandes at all costs. That is all. — Yusuf Dhooma ? (@YusufDhooma) June 25, 2019

Spurs getting Ndombele

City getting Rodri

Liverpool getting Fernandes and Pepe

Arsenal getting Tierney

Meanwhile United are getting a new shampoo sponsor — ` (@Cxthal) June 25, 2019

I never believed we were even looking at Ndombele and that’s what makes me angry, clueless board and it ain’t going to change , #GlazersOUT — United Are Red (@UnitedAreRed) June 25, 2019

Ndombele. One of the most highly regarded midfield prospects. Looking likely that he’s off to Spurs and Man Utd are nowhere in sight…. shambolic. Classic example of why fans have had enough of the Glazers. No investment, no recruitment strategy, no long term plan ?#GlazersOut — Danielle Jade ? (@daniellejmufc) June 25, 2019