“Wtf is going on” – Tonight’s big transfer news has these Manchester United fans furious

Loads of Manchester United fans are reacting angrily to the big transfer news emerging this evening that Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The France international looks to be edging closer to completing a move to Spurs for around £55million, according to Gianluca di Marzio, but he had also been linked with Man Utd.

The Mirror have been among the sources to credit the Red Devils with an interest in Ndombele, who could have been a superb signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The 22-year-old looks one of the most exciting young talents in the game, and would easily have been an upgrade on the ageing Nemanja Matic, or on Fred after his struggles to settle in England.

Still, United seem to be lagging behind their rivals in terms of recruitment, having also had a pretty quiet summer in which they failed to address the weaknesses in their squad this time last year.

Unsurprisingly, the Ndombele news has these MUFC supporters absolutely raging at the poor handling of their club once again…

