Tottenham close in on superb £55million transfer ahead of Manchester United

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele ahead of rumoured fellow suitors Manchester United.

It was reported earlier today by the Daily Mirror that Man Utd and Spurs were among Ndombele’s suitors as they also quoted Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas as admitting Ndombele had asked to leave.

The France international is now being strongly tipped to move to Tottenham, however, as Gianluca di Marzio reports that a deal is edging closer to completion for an initial £55million, plus add-ons.

This could be a huge signing for Spurs as they look to build on last season, with the club somehow managing to reach the Champions League final despite not making a signing in the last two transfer windows.

Mauricio Pochettino has certainly earned more backing in the transfer market, and Ndombele looks a dream purchase after his world class performances in Ligue 1 last season.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly up there with the best young talents in the world right now and could have been a great signing for United as well.

MUFC need more quality in the middle of the park after disappointing seasons from Nemanja Matic and Fred, while Ander Herrera has left the club at the end of his contract.