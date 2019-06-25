Newcastle United to press ahead with £55million double transfer following Rafael Benitez exit

Newcastle United are reportedly set to take advantage of the departure of manager Rafael Benitez by pursuing two transfer targets the Spanish tactician apparently didn’t want.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Magpies are chasing some exciting talents in the form of £30million-rated Hoffenheim striker Joelinton, and £25m-rated Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

It is not entirely clear why Benitez was not so keen to sign this attacking duo, but Newcastle now seem set to go ahead with these moves, according to the Mirror’s report.

NUFC fans will hope there is also a solid plan to help with the departure of one of their most prized assets, with Benitez looking a big name who could be hard to replace.

One exciting rumour from Sport Mediaset claims former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is on their agenda, and Don Balon have fuelled that talk by claiming he’s already eyeing up a transfer target of his own in the form of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

Either way, expect a busy summer at St James’ Park after this week’s big news.