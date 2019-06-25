Neymar transfer odds: Barcelona clear favourites to re-sign PSG star, Manchester United given outside chance

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is being strongly linked with a transfer away this summer as Europe’s elite seemingly queue up for his signature.

The Brazil international remains one of the best footballers on the planet, even if things haven’t all gone to plan for him in his two years at the Parc des Princes.

According to Sport, Neymar has agreed terms on a return to Barcelona, despite being set to halve his wages with a move back to the Nou Camp.

Little wonder that Ladbrokes have Barca as the clear favourites to be Neymar’s next club, with odds of just 6/5 available now.

Still, talk of a possible move to Manchester United won’t quite go away, with the Independent reporting of Ed Woodward rejecting the chance to sign the 27-year-old in an exchange deal involving Paul Pogba.

Man Utd are 25/1 outsiders to sign Neymar, with Ladbrokes also offering odds of 7/1 that he goes to Real Madrid next.

It will certainly be fascinating to see what happens with the South American superstar, who needs to choose this big move wisely in order to get his career back on track.