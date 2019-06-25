Liverpool in concrete talks over transfer of €80m star adored by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s interest in Lille star Nicolas Pepe is reportedly ‘concrete’, according to reliable French football journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Speaking in an interview with Get French Football News, the writer explains that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Pepe, and that there have been concrete talks over a potential €80million transfer.

It seems clear that Pepe looks an ideal fit for this Liverpool side, with the Ivory Coast international enjoying a hugely impressive breakthrough season in 2018/19.

The 24-year-old ended the campaign with 23 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, and he could be an exciting addition to an attack that is already up there with the best on the planet.

That said, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino had their dry spells last season and perhaps didn’t look quite as electrifying as they did the previous year, even if the team in general performed better.

Pepe’s record suggests he could give Klopp more options to rotate up front, and give the likes of Salah and Firmino a bit more pressure to maintain a high level or risk losing their place in the starting XI.

Most goal contributions in Europe’s top five leagues this season (U23’s): ?? Kylian Mbappe (20) – 39

?? Nicolas Pépé (23) – 33

??????? Raheem Sterling (23*) – 27

??????? Jadon Sancho (19) – 26

?? Timo Werner (23) – 23

?? Luka Jovic (21) – 22

?? Krzysztof Piatek (23) – 22 pic.twitter.com/WkMTGnQPeM — Champions of Europe ???????????? (@AnfieldPress) June 8, 2019

Bouhafsi is also quoted in the piece as stating Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also interested in Pepe, but it sounds like LFC might be the most realistic bet for his next club.

The journalist adds that Pepe wants a bit more time to think things over as he’s currently at AFCON with the Ivory Coast.