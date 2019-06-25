Liverpool give angry response to Nicolas Pepe transfer rumours

Liverpool have given a response to the Nicolas Pepe transfer rumours that have surfaced from sources in France this evening.

Apparently, the Premier League giants have been in touch with Melissa Reddy of ESPN to angrily insist the reports of concrete talks over Pepe are completely false.

Reliable French football writer Mohamed Bouhafsi told Get French Football News about apparent strong interest from Jurgen Klopp in signing Pepe this summer, with talks supposedly having already taken place.

It seems, however, that these claims may be wide of the mark and Liverpool are not happy about their name being used, most likely in a bid to raise the Ivory Coast international’s transfer value, according to ESPN.

LFC fans will be disappointed with this development, as Pepe would surely have made a superb addition to Klopp’s squad for next season.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a tremendous breakthrough season in 2018/19, finishing with 23 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

While Liverpool don’t urgently need new attacking players, more depth behind their first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino could perhaps have been useful.