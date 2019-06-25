Barcelona have reportedly made a major breakthrough in talks to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp as it’s claimed that there is a verbal agreement on personal terms.

The 27-year-old left the Catalan giants for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, where he has scored 51 goals in 58 games and won a string of domestic trophies.

In turn, his spell in France has been a successful one, but along with injury setbacks along the way, there have been constant reports in the media suggesting that he would welcome a return to Spain.

According to Sport, Neymar just might get his wish this summer as it’s claimed that he has agreed on personal terms with Barcelona which will see him earn half of his current salary at PSG.

That suggests that he is desperate to seal a second spell with Barca and will do his part to make it a reality ahead of next season.

However, there is still of course a major obstacle standing in the way of a move, and that is an agreement on a transfer fee between the two clubs.

Neymar enjoyed a stunning spell with the reigning La Liga champions prior to his move to the French capital, scoring 105 goals in 186 games while winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League amongst many other trophies.

Further, he also formed part of the deadliest attacking trident in Europe at the time alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but his desire to seemingly be the main star and leading figure saw him take on the challenge at PSG.

That hasn’t gone to plan for him across the board, and so with a five-year deal ready for him at Barcelona, as per the report above, time will tell if PSG and Barca can reach a compromise on a transfer fee this summer.