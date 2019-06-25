Manchester United in advanced talks over £97million superstar transfer

Manchester United have reportedly offered a big-money contract to Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as they enter into advanced talks over a transfer.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Red Devils are prepared to pay £58million a year and offer the Croatia international a three-year contract worth £13m a year.

That would mean a total of £39m paid to Rakitic over the course of his stay with Man Utd, and a £97m transfer package in total.

With news breaking tonight that Tottenham are set to beat United to the signing of Tanguy Ndombele, it’s crucial they try to bring in another central midfield player.

MUFC fans are furious at missing out on the Lyon star, who had also been linked with a move to Old Trafford for much of this summer.

Rakitic could be a fine alternative, however, with the 31-year-old an experienced winner and all-round top performer in the middle of the park for Barca down the years.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have also been linked with the former Sevilla man, but United fans will hope their advanced negotiations give them an edge in finalising the deal.