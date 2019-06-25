Sadio Mane makes big claim as Liverpool ace aims for AFCON glory this summer

Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane has revealed he would trade in his Champions League success for AFCON glory this summer.

The 27-year-old was a key figure for the Reds this past season as although they suffered disappointment in their bid for Premier League title glory, they ended the season on a high note with success in Europe.

However, attention now turns to international duty, with Mane hoping to lead Senegal to a memorable triumph in the AFCON which is being held in Egypt this time round.

They got off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory over Tanzania on Sunday, and Mane has even now suggested that he would trade in his Champions League winners medal to go all the way with his country.

“It’s up to us to achieve something great,” the Reds star told France Football. “Of course we are among the favorites, we will not hide it.

“But this status is not enough to go to the end. To win for this country, which has never won an Africa Cup of Nations, must be magnificent. I am even ready to trade a Champions League for the trophy.

“The return to Dakar would be extraordinary. It would be my craziest dream.”

Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be backing their star man this summer as well as the others participating in the tournament, but they’ll be happy with keeping their sixth European Cup no doubt.