Talks held: Man City edge closer to €55m+ signing to bolster Guardiola’s squad after meeting with club chief

Man City are reportedly moving closer to securing a deal for Joao Cancelo after holding talks with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici on Monday.

The reigning Premier League champions already boast a world-class squad, one that led them to a domestic treble last season.

SEE MORE: Blow for Solskjaer as Man Utd set for snub from £80m-rated target in favour of rivals Man City

In turn, it doesn’t appear as though Pep Guardiola needs to do too much this summer, although he will want to strengthen where possible to ensure that his side maintain the same level of motivation and desire to add to their trophy haul next year.

Further, with Vincent Kompany leaving coupled with key stalwarts such as Fernandinho and David Silva on the wrong side of 30, reinforcements will be needed in those areas sooner rather than later.

However, according to Tuttosport, the subject of the meeting between City officials and Paratici on Monday revolved around Cancelo, as the English outfit seemingly wish to strengthen their options at right back, with Danilo tipped to move on as part of the deal while the Portuguese ace is valued between €55m-€60m.

That seems like a better deal for Juve in truth as that’s a lot of money for a right-back. Nevertheless, Cancelo arguably suits Guardiola’s system and style of play perfectly given his defensive qualities and energy to constantly get up and down the right flank to offer something in attack too.

Should the move go through, it will of course mean that Kyle Walker will face tougher competition than ever before at the Etihad, but given he has been a mainstay in the side unless out injured, that squad depth could be seen as a boost for the England international to ensure that he continues to strive to improve and keep his starting place.