Bid prepared: Arsenal confident of sealing £18m transfer with second improved offer

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make a second bid worth around £18million to secure the transfer of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

According to the Guardian, Arsenal hope this improved offer should be enough to land the Scotland international, despite his club valuing him at more like £25m.

Arsenal fans will hope his is not just another case of their club low-balling another team and frustrating them with their negotiating tactics.

One of the most famous examples of this was Arsenal’s £40m plus £1 bid to Liverpool for Luis Suarez back in 2013, which angered the Reds, according to the Guardian‘s report at the time.

And former Arsenal and Celtic player John Hartson didn’t think too much of his old club’s approach with this tweet yesterday:

Kt situation is Arsenal have made an offer of 15m for the player.. it’s taking the P***.. Celtic rightly have refused as they don’t want to sell.Arsenal to up the stakes to 20m with addons. 25m.. then it’s Celtic’s call. They could just say no of course ! — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) June 24, 2019

Tierney looks a useful potential addition for Unai Emery’s side, and the Guardian claim the Gunners are confident the 22-year-old defender wants the move to the Emirates Stadium.

With Nacho Monreal ageing and often playing centre-back now, and with Sead Kolasinac struggling in his two years with Arsenal, there’s no doubt Tierney seems an important player for the club to target if they are to stand any chance of breaking back into the top four next season.