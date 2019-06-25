Video: Edinson Cavani scores superb header for Uruguay vs Chile as they top Copa America group

Uruguay and Chile battled it out for top spot in Group C in the Copa America on Monday night, and it was the former who came out on top thanks to this goal from Edinson Cavani.

Both sides have started the tournament well but the key test came last in the group clashes and it was Uruguay who secured all three points.

SEE MORE: ‘Good for him, now get rid’ – These Man Utd fans call for star to be sold despite impressive displays on international duty

Cavani struck with just eight minutes to go in normal time, and it was a fine goal too as seen in the video below as he produced a brilliant finish to direct his bullet header into the back of the net.

Both sides will advance to the knockout stage, with Chile taking on Colombia while Uruguay face Peru as they’ll be hoping to continue their run to the final.

Having been sent off in their defeat in the quarter-finals of the 2015 Copa America against the same opposition though, Cavani would have undoubtedly enjoyed this moment as he’ll hope he has put right that wrong and can lead Uruguay all the way.