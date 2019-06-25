Breakthrough: Manchester United could finally agree initial £50m transfer today

Manchester United reportedly look to have made something of a breakthrough in their attempts to complete the transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Crystal Palace right-back has been linked with the Red Devils for much of the summer transfer window so far, but to no avail.

However, it looks like major progress has been made in talks over an initial £50million transfer with £5m in add-ons, which could finally be all agreed today, according to the Times.

United fans will certainly be hoping the end is in sight now for Wan-Bissaka to move to Old Trafford, with the Times also reporting he’s due to fly to Manchester for a medical.

Wan-Bissaka shone in the Premier League last season and, despite his relative lack of experience, looks a superb potential long-term replacement for the departing Antonio Valencia.

The 21-year-old has been with England Under-21s for the European Championships this summer, but with Aidy Boothroyd’s side now out of the competition, he can now focus on completing a transfer.

If he joins, Wan-Bissaka will be Man Utd’s second signing of the summer after the arrival of young Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea City.