West Ham make in TALKS to rival Manchester United to stunning forward transfer

West Ham are reportedly one of the clubs in talks to seal the ambitious transfer of in-form Brazilian forward Everton Soares ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has really caught the eye at this summer’s Copa America, leading to plenty of transfer rumours linking him with a big move to the Premier League or Europe.

And it seems West Ham are determined to go toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite as they approach Everton over a move ahead of the likes of Man Utd, Man City and AC Milan, according to Spanish outlet AS.

This would be a superb signing for the east London giants if they could pull it off, with Manuel Pellegrini perhaps in need of one or two upgrades to his attack next season.

Everton is currently contracted to Brazilian club Gremio, making him one of only three players in Tite’s squad to be on the books of a club in their home country.

West Ham fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this one and hoping the likes of United and City have other targets in mind instead of making Everton their top priority.