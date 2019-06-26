£80m-rated Arsenal target open to move, key exit unlikely as talks ongoing for defensive duo says journalist

Respected BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein has provided Arsenal fans with crucial updates on transfer dealings involving the club this summer.

The Gunners are expected to be busy given their disappointment last season, as they failed to win any trophies and finished outside of the top four in the Premier League.

In turn, Unai Emery will be eager to continue to stamp his mark on the squad and ensure that they progress and enjoy a better campaign next time round.

Unfortunately for the Spanish tactician, it’s proving to be slow going so far this summer, as ideally every manager would undoubtedly hope to get their business done as quick as possible to give new signings the maximum amount of time to settle in and adjust ahead of pre-season training.

As per Ornstein’s tweet below though, while £80m-rated Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is said to be keen on a move to the Emirates, the Eagles are unlikely to sell after striking a deal to send Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Man Utd, as per BBC Sport.

Further, it’s noted that Arsenal may lack the transfer funds required to launch such a hefty bid anyway, and with no real desire to sacrifice key players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lucas Torreira, a deal would seem highly unlikely now.

However, there is more positive news provided in the lengthy update, as Ornstein reports that talks are ongoing for Kieran Tierney and William Saliba, as the defence was undoubtedly a major issue for Arsenal last season and so strengthening that department would seem like a smart decision.

The Gunners backline leaked 51 goals in 38 Premier League games, and if they wish to make further progress and compete for major honours next season, they’ll have to shore things up at the back while player sales could help them bolster other areas of the squad still.