AC Milan transfer news: €35m+ attacking ace on radar, loan swoops for duo eager to join

AC Milan are seemingly set for a busy few weeks as they’ve been paired with various players to bolster Marco Giampaolo’s squad this summer.

The Rossoneri failed to secure a return to the Champions League last season, and so with several changes made to the management team, the focus will now switch to the squad in the coming weeks.

SEE MORE: Offer imminent: Concern for Arsenal, braced for scrap to keep €40m-rated influential figure

As noted by MilanNews, via France Football, it’s suggested that Milan have been keeping tabs on Nabil Fekir, with the suggestion that he could cost around €35m-€40m this summer as Lyon look to avoid losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

The 25-year-old had another productive season last year, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 39 appearances, and he would add technical quality and creativity in the final third and midfield that is sorely needed by Milan to complement the options that they already have.

In turn, time will tell if a bid is made for Fekir, but he could certainly increase the quality level at San Siro next year.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato claim that Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez has indicated to the Spanish giants that he wishes to join Milan, as it comes following a meeting between the 21-year-old and Milan technical director Paolo Maldini over the weekend.

While he has struggled to prove his worth at the Bernabeu, the Italian giants have seemingly been impressed by him and with the player keen on a switch, that should help push a deal through to give Giampaolo a left-back more suited to his style of play.

However, that would raise question marks over the likes of Ricardo Rodriguez, Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic as having four left-backs in the squad is entirely unnecessary.

Meanwhile, MilanNews also add that Lucas Torreira has given his ‘full availability’ to Milan as he seeks an exit from Arsenal just a year after joining from Sampdoria, with family issues cited as a reason behind his reported desire to leave.

It’s added that a reunion with Giampaolo following their stint together at Sampdoria appeals to the 23-year-old, and Milan are said to be preparing a two-year loan deal worth €5m with an obligation to buy for €30m in an attempt to convince Arsenal to let him leave.