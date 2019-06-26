Agent reveals Liverpool snubbed chance to sign €40m ex-Real Madrid ace

The agent of new Atletico Madrid signing Marcos Llorente has revealed that Liverpool turned down the opportunity to sign the former Real Madrid midfielder.

As noted by Marca, the 24-year-old completed a €40m move to rivals Atleti last week, penning a five-year deal as he looks to secure a more prominent role at the Wanda Metropolitano.

SEE MORE: Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid clinch transfer of Liverpool star

Having been limited to just 16 appearances last season and with competition as stiff as ever at the Bernabeu moving forward, the decision to leave Real Madrid was arguably the right one for the Spaniard.

It could have been very different for him though as his uncle, who also acts as his agent, has revealed that they made contact with Liverpool, who decided against launching a bid as Jurgen Klopp is seemingly comfortable with the options he already has at his disposal in that department.

“I contacted various clubs to tell them what had happened, about the conversation between Zidane and Marcos,” said Julio Llorente, as quoted by This Is Anfield.

“One of those who were around was Liverpool, but the position of Marcos was covered and he wasn’t a priority.

“Atletico was perhaps the team which took the biggest steps and they convinced us. I think we made the right decision.”

It’s difficult to disagree with that decision from the Merseyside giants, given that Klopp already has Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita battling it out for a place in the starting XI.

If there is an area in need of strengthening to use up the transfer budget, it doesn’t appear to be the midfield, and so it has to be argued that it was a sensible decision from Liverpool to skip the opportunity to sign Llorente and perhaps focus their attention elsewhere if necessary.