Agent to fly to London for talks with Man Utd over £70m-rated transfer target

Man Utd are reportedly set to hold talks with the agent of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in London on Wednesday.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign in which they ended up trophyless and outside of the top four in the Premier League.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will expect to be given the chance to stamp his mark on the squad this summer with new signings, as Daniel James has already been officially confirmed as the first new arrival.

Fernandes could potentially be the second depending on how talks go on Wednesday, as The Mirror, via O Jogo, report that Miguel Pinho will return to London in midweek with the purpose of his visit being discussions with United officials over a move to Old Trafford.

It’s noted that the Portuguese international is valued at £70m by Sporting, although the Red Devils are reluctant to spend over £50m despite his hugely impressive campaign last year.

The 24-year-old scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists in 53 appearances last season, showing a brilliant cutting edge in front of goal and creativity in the final third, which would be a welcome boost for Man Utd next season.

As rightly pointed out by the Mirror, Solskjaer already has a midfield headache in that he needs to replace Ander Herrera, while speculation refuses to go away over Paul Pogba’s future at the club with the Mirror noting that the Frenchman continues to be linked with both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ideally, Solskjaer will want to keep his best players and strengthen around them rather than viewing Fernandes as a possible replacement, but time will tell if it’s that straight forward this summer.

Nevertheless, Fernandes would seemingly be a top signing for the Red Devils if they can secure a breakthrough with his agent on Wednesday, with his technical quality and creativity likely to complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial well in the final third.