Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid and a swap deal with AC Milan could be enough to let Lucas Torreira leave north London.

Unai Emery is expected to make changes this summer as after his side failed to qualify for the Champions League and ended up trophy less last season, it was a disappointing first campaign in charge for the Spanish tactician.

In turn, that could lead to some key decisions being made this summer, and there is growing speculation that Torreira could be set for a return to Italy just a year after joining the Gunners from Sampdoria.

As noted by Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan want the 23-year-old and could offer a two-year loan deal worth €5m with an obligation to buy for €30m.

Now La Gazzetta dello Sport add that should Arsenal prise Ceballos away from Real Madrid this summer, that could be one key factor in letting Torreira move on, while it’s noted that instead of Franck Kessie, the Italian giants could include Ricardo Rodriguez in a swap deal for Torreira to give Emery a defensive solution at left-back.

It’s suggested that the Swiss international is valued at around €15m, and so it remains to be seen if it’s an offer that is appealing enough to Arsenal to convince them to let Torreira leave after just 12 months at the Emirates.

According to AS though, it won’t be cheap to prise Ceballos away from Real Madrid, as the Spanish giants are said to be demanding €50m for the 22-year-old.

In turn, there are still key pieces that need to fall into place for a transfer merry-go-round to spark into action, but with Milan chasing a deal for Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez, as per Calciomercato, the inclusion of Rodriguez in a swap deal for Torreira begins to make more sense as the Frenchman would come in as a replacement in defence.