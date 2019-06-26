Approach made: Barcelona make first contact over potential €200million transfer

Barcelona have reportedly made first contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential transfer of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

The 27-year-old’s future has been the subject of much speculation throughout this summer, with plenty of talk of a return to the Nou Camp just two years after he left for PSG.

A previous report by Sport claimed Neymar had agreed terms on a move to Barcelona, agreeing to take a pay cut to return to the Catalan giants.

However, it now seems as though Barca have been in touch with PSG for the first time, and the Ligue 1 giants are not keen on selling their star player, according to Le Parisien.

The French source goes on to state that Barcelona are likely to have to pay a lot and include a player as part of any deal for Neymar, or simply offer a fee of around €200million, though that would require sales from their current squad first.

It would be exciting to see Neymar back at Barca if possible, with the Brazil international not looking quite the same player in his two years in Paris.

The former Santos man won the treble with Barcelona back in 2014/15, but has failed to make enough of an impact to help PSG do better in the Champions League.