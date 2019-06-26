Barcelona reportedly made contact with Man Utd earlier this month over the possibility of signing Victor Lindelof as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt.

The 24-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2017 and after failing to entirely convince in his first year in England, question marks were raised over whether or not he would last with the Red Devils.

However, after featuring 40 times last season, the Swedish international put in a string of impressive performances to cement his place in the starting line-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and so it would appear as though he has a big future ahead of him if he can build on that.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise then that Man Utd are said to have dismissed Barcelona enquiries earlier this month to sign Lindelof, as per Mundo Deportivo, as they reportedly have no interest in parting company with the commanding centre-half.

That will be a blow to Barcelona as it’s suggested by the Express that De Ligt will opt for a move to Juventus this summer, leaving coach Ernesto Valverde short of options in terms of reinforcements to bolster his backline ahead of next season.

As for United, while Lindelof did impress last year, they still conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games, which gave them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, Solskjaer will hope to strengthen that department of his squad rather than lose individuals, and it will perhaps be a priority to bring in another quality defender capable of forming a solid partnership with the Swede in the heart of the backline.

Time will tell if the Norwegian tactician gets what he needs this summer, but as far as Lindelof leaving United goes, it sounds highly unlikely.