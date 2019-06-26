Liverpool to adjust bid and hold talks over swap deal to beat Manchester United to major transfer

Liverpool are reportedly set to adjust their offer for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as they look to win the race for his signature in this summer’s transfer window.

A report earlier today from Record, translated by Sport Witness, stated that Manchester United and Tottenham were pushing to sign Fernandes, with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be particularly eager for a deal to be done quickly.

However, it’s also being claimed by Correio da Manha, as translated by the Metro, that Liverpool are now set to hold talks with the Portugal international’s agent over a possible swap deal.

The report explains that the Reds had previously failed with a £40million offer for Fernandes, but that they could now try to include Rafael Camacho as part of a swap deal.

The youngster has previously been linked with Sporting by the Evening Standard, who reported at the time that he was not part of any effort to land Fernandes.

Sill, Liverpool fans will probably be excited to see their club does seem to be targeting the 24-year-old, who had a superb season in 2018/19.

Fernandes finished the campaign with a record of 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions – a superb record for someone primarily playing central midfield.

It’s clear he could get a key role in this LFC side as a possible upgrade on Naby Keita after a slow start to life at Anfield, while he’d also be an ideal signing to come in as a long-term Juan Mata replacement at Old Trafford, whilst also taking the pressure off Paul Pogba in that creative midfield role.