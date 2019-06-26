Unai Emery intensifying efforts to seal £44m Aaron Ramsey replacement transfer for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly stepping up his efforts to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.

The Gunners are losing Aaron Ramsey to Juventus on a free transfer this summer and could do with a quality replacement in the middle of the park.

Ceballos seems ideal after showing himself to be an exciting young prospect whilst also not looking to have a spot in Madrid’s first-team nailed down.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal look prepared to pay his £44million asking price and Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has already told him he is not in his plans.

The 22-year-old would probably do well to leave Real now in order to continue his development at this important stage of his career.

While Madrid are undoubtedly a more attractive club to be at than Arsenal right now, Ceballos would surely benefit from at least a couple of seasons at the Emirates Stadium to gain experience and show what he can do when given regular opportunities.

The Spaniard would surely have a key role in this Arsenal side and could have a lot of joy supplying the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette with ammunition.