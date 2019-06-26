Talks this week: Arsenal step up pursuit of £7m transfer with agent meeting planned

Arsenal are reportedly planning transfer talks with the agent of Basel defender Eray Comert in a bid to strengthen at the back this summer.

The 21-year-old looks an exciting young talent who could be a useful addition for the Gunners as they continue to struggle to get bodies in ahead of next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are now due to meet with Comert’s agent in Switzerland for talks, with the potential £7million signing said to be keen on the prospect of a move to London.

As also noted by the Mail, Unai Emery hasn’t got a huge amount to spend this summer, so needs to be smart with the budget he has got.

The report makes reference to links with young Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba, and Comert looks another bright prospect who could join on the cheap.

The Mail claims talks will take place this Saturday and Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping their club can finally get something done to improve on their hugely dodgy defence.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season and conceded 51 goals in 38 matches – a very poor record and one that will need to be improved upon if the club are to make it back into the top four.