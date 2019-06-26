Concern for Arsenal as key figure on shortlist for Euro giants to replace €60m outgoing star

Juventus are reportedly also eyeing a move for Arsenal star Hector Bellerin as a replacement for Joao Cancelo, should he complete his move to Man City.

Bellerin was limited to just 19 appearances last season due to a serious knee injury suffered in January, and so his priority this summer will be on returning to full fitness rather than worrying about his future.

However, speculation has linked Juventus with a raid on Arsenal this summer, as Tuttomercatoweb report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that the Spaniard is on the shortlist for the Turin giants to fill the void that Cancelo would leave if his touted €60m move to Man City goes through.

Kieran Trippier, Matteo Darmian, Nelson Semedo and Ricardo Pereira are some of the other names on the reported list, and so Juve are certainly keeping their options open for the time being. It’s worth noting though that Bellerin’s injury issue and his recent contract renewal are expected to make any possible move complicated.

Nevertheless, it will be a concern for Arsenal that Bellerin has appeared on their radar, as the last thing that Unai Emery needs is to lose the talented right-back despite his troubles with injuries in recent years.

Having allowed Stephan Lichtsteiner to leave this summer after his contract expired, the Gunners are already short in that department and so they need reinforcements rather than further exits this summer.

In turn, Juve may well have to look elsewhere if they green light an exit for Cancelo, with Maurizio Sarri looking to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of next season after being announced as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor last week.

Cancelo would seemingly fit his style of play well given his defensive qualities and ability to get up and down the right flank to attack with bundles of energy and commitment, but it sounds as though there will be a reshuffle in that department for Juve.