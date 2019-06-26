Crystal Palace fan urges club to splash out £50m Wan-Bissaka fee on two key signings

Crystal Palace fan and comedian Kevin Day has urged the club to spend the £50m fee from Aaron Wan-Bissaka on two key signings this summer.

As noted in BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein’s tweet below, Palace have agreed a deal with Man Utd to sell the talented right-back for a fee believed to be £50m.

BREAKING: Man Utd have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth £50m. 21yo likely to travel north imminently for medical & to sign long-term contract on £80/90kpw (up from £10kpw). #MUFC retain 25% sell on clause for Wilfried Zaha #CPFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) June 26, 2019

While it will be a blow for the Palace fans to see the 21-year-old move on having only just emerged as a top talent and a potentially key figure for years to come, they will have to switch the focus on how to replace him sooner rather than later.

Not only does Day have a specific name in mind to fill that void, but he also believes that the £50m generated from the sale should give the Eagles enough money to also bolster their attack.

“A good window for us would be keeping [Wan-Bissaka and Zaha],” Day said on talkSPORT as noted by The Express. “Inevitably we’d lose one of them. Most Palace fans, if we’re going to lose one, there are other right-backs out there.

“He’s a brilliant player, he’s only done it at Palace, I think it’s a risk. £50m for Wan-Bissaka would be fantastic.

“‘We’ll get £50m for Wan-Bissaka, we’ll spend £20m on Nathaniel Clyne, £30m on a 40-goal-a-season striker, let’s book the Champions League places now’.”

It’s a sensible plan, one that Roy Hodgson will likely agree with, especially considering that they’ve lost Michy Batshuayi following the end of his loan spell from Chelsea too and that windfall will give them the financial boost needed to bring in key additions.