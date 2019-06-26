Deal in hours: €70m star closes in on new club after snubbing Manchester United transfer

Matthijs de Ligt’s transfer from Ajax to Juventus could be finalised in hours as the young Dutchman snubs Manchester United and other leading European clubs.

The 19-year-old is a real wonderkid and has been one of the most talked about players of this transfer window so far, with the long-running saga now looking like nearing a conclusion.

According to Goal, De Ligt is closing in on a €70million move to Juventus, who will be absolutely thrilled if they can add the Netherlands international to a squad already full of world class players.

Juve signed Cristiano Ronaldo in one of the biggest deals of last summer, and also poached Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free transfer this year, as well as hiring Maurizio Sarri as their new manager after his departure from Chelsea.

Sky Sports recently linked De Ligt strongly with the Serie A giants as well, though they also mentioned Manchester United as being one of his admirers, as well as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein today told BBC Radio 5 Live that the Red Devils had an offer on the table for the teenager, only for him to snub the move to Old Trafford.

This is a big blow, as Man Utd could really have done with a top class centre-back signing this summer, with few on the market better than De Ligt.

However, it now looks like he’s set to continue his career in Italy as one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer draws to a close.