Deal agreed: Man Utd set to land £50m target, medical imminent says journalist

Man Utd have reportedly agreed a deal worth £50m to sign Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as he is set to undergo his medical imminently.

That’s the claim made by respected and reliable BBC journalist David Ornstein in his tweet below, as the Red Devils are being tipped to wrap up their second summer signing following the arrival of Daniel James earlier this month.

Speculation has been rife for weeks over a swoop for the 21-year-old, and it now finally seems as though United are edging ever closer to wrapping up a deal to bolster their defensive ranks.

It’s an area in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with reinforcements, especially with veteran Antonio Valencia leaving the club this summer while fellow stalwart Ashley Young will turn 34 next month.

That leaves Diogo Dalot as the only other real option that the Norwegian tactician has at his disposal, and so bringing in Wan-Bissaka will be a huge boost.

It comes after United conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

While Wan-Bissaka impressed last season after making 39 appearances for Palace, he not only offers defensive reassurances but also a consistent attacking threat with his energy and tenacity to get up and down the right flank.

It seems Solskjaer has adopted a very clear transfer strategy this summer, and that is to build with talented young players, as seen in the signing of James and now with the possibility of Wan-Bissaka joining him at Old Trafford.

With big-money signings with a view of delivering immediate success proving to be inconsistent as seen with Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba, it’s arguably the right direction in which they club should be going as they look forward to now completing the formalities for Wan-Bissaka to make the switch.