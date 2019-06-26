Done deal: Barcelona offload misfit in touted €25m+ exit to boost summer budget

Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve completed the sale of Andre Gomes who has joined Everton on a permanent basis this summer.

The Portuguese international arrived at the Nou Camp from Valencia in 2016, and although he made 78 appearances across two seasons with the Catalan giants, he struggled to entirely convince with his ability to play a key role in midfield.

SEE MORE: Neymar transfer odds: Barcelona clear favourites to re-sign PSG star, Manchester United given outside chance

With that in mind, he was shipped out on loan to Everton last season where he made 29 appearances and seemingly emerged as a key figure for boss Marco Silva.

As noted by the club in the tweet below, he has now joined the Premier League side on a permanent basis in a deal that arguably suits all parties concerned.

LATEST NEWS

Agreement with @Everton for transfer of André Gomes More info: https://t.co/R8VPTbcGZN pic.twitter.com/zz4jYLELNc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 25, 2019

According to Mundo Deportivo, it’s claimed that Gomes has left in a deal worth €25m plus add-ons, and so that should give coach Ernesto Valverde a boost in terms of his summer transfer budget.

Failing that, it will certainly help balance the books at the very least, and so it’s smart transfer business from Barcelona as they look to continue to strengthen their squad ahead of next season but with one eye on offloading players surplus to requirements to raise funds and create space for new arrivals.

Given the ongoing presence of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur, as well as the addition of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in a €75m+ move this summer, as per BBC Sport, it was always unlikely that the situation would change for Gomes at the Nou Camp as he would continue to struggle for playing time given the fierce competition for places.

As a result, a move away will suit him as he continues to play a prominent role for Everton, while the Toffees add a player who impressed for them last season and gives them real quality and depth in midfield moving forward.