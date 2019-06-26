Euro rivals join Liverpool in scrap for Barcelona star with price-tag just short of €100m

Amid rumours of interest from Liverpool, it’s now reported that Bayern Munich are also keen on Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

After an injury plagued first season at the Nou Camp, the 22-year-old began to prove his worth last year as he bagged 14 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances.

However, that seemingly hasn’t been enough to put an end to speculation over his future, as the Mirror have previously reported on Liverpool’s touted interest in the French international.

The Reds will face competition though it seems, as Calciomercato report, via Bild, that Bayern are also keeping tabs on Dembele as they look for an alternative target to Man City winger Leroy Sane.

Given the Bavarian giants need to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer, they will certainly be in the market for wide players ahead of next season.

In turn, it’s completely plausible that they would be monitoring Dembele’s situation at the Nou Camp, although in contrast, perhaps eyebrows will be raised over Liverpool’s touted interest in the Barcelona ace.

With Jurgen Klopp already having Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at his disposal, he’ll need quality depth options as opposed to players who expect a starting berth in his Liverpool side next season, and so it’s debatable as to whether the Reds will make a move for Dembele, especially at the price being quoted above.

That in turn surely makes Bayern favourites to land his signature if he does leave Barcelona, although with Daniel Sturridge on his way out of Anfield this summer, Liverpool will perhaps look to fill that void with another attacking option, while there are also doubts over Divock Origi’s future too amid interest from Real Betis, as per the Metro.