Solskjaer urging Manchester United to beat rivals to €55m attacker, transfer could be done this weekend

Latest reports from Portugal state Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is applying ‘huge pressure’ on his club to deliver the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder has been strongly linked with a host of top clubs this summer after an incredible 2018/19 season that saw him contribute 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

According to the latest from the print edition of A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, Solskjaer is now really pushing for Man Utd to beat Tottenham to the deal, with the Red Devils ready to pay €55million for Fernandes.

It seems clear the Norwegian tactician is a big fan of the Portugal international, who does seem like he could be an ideal addition, especially amid doubts over Paul Pogba’s Old Trafford future.

Don Balon have linked the France international with both Real Madrid and Juventus, and it may be tempting to cash in on him after some inconsistent form in his time in England, with Fernandes arguably looking an upgrade.

The report adds that a deal could finally be completed for Fernandes by the end of this week, or at the latest, by the start of next week.

MUFC fans will hope this means the 24-year-old is set to join them over Tottenham, and the report does suggest they’re making the more tempting offer to the player.