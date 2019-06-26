Euro giants confident of signing Liverpool star in potential bargain transfer

Liverpool’s Champions League hero Divock Origi is reportedly a summer transfer target for La Liga club Real Betis.

According to the Metro, citing unnamed sources in Spain, the Belgium international is being lined up in a potential £10million move as Betis are said to be fairly confident they can bag him on the cheap.

This is due to Origi’s contract situation, with just a year remaining on his Liverpool contract and uncertainty over his role in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad.

Despite some big goals in last season’s Champions League semi-final and final, Origi remains behind Roberto Firmino in the pecking order at Anfield.

That seems unlikely to change, even if LFC might understandably be keen to keep the 24-year-old around as a squad player.

Origi has shown he’s a very capable backup, but the player himself may well be keen to move somewhere where he’d get guarantees of more playing time.

Many Reds fans, however, would surely be gutted to see him go after he wrote himself into the club’s folklore last season.