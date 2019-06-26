Manchester City star forced to pay huge fine for EMBARRASSING reason

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez and his wife Rita have been forced to pay more than £3,600 to their former nanny over unpaid wages and expenses.

The Algeria international earns around £200,000 a week at City, so it’s bizarre to think he could somehow have not afforded to pay his nanny properly!

An employment judge ruled that Mahrez and his wife should come up with the money for Catalina Miraflores, as their deduction of her wages was found to be unlawful.

The BBC report that the family employed Ms Miraflores back in 2018, but it’s not quite clear how they came to deprive her of her earnings in this way.

Mahrez was a Premier League champion with Man City last season and has also been a previous winner with Leicester City in 2015/16, when he was also crowned PFA Player of the Year.

This, however, is not one of the 28-year-old’s finest moments…