Manchester United consider signing £85million Premier League duo to strengthen midfield

Manchester United are reportedly interested in two Premier League midfielders in the form of Leicester City star James Maddison and Newcastle ace Sean Longstaff.

The Red Devils seem to have a clear policy this summer of going after young British talent, having already signed Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea City.

They are also closing in on the signing of England Under-21 international Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, and it could be that one or both of Maddison or Longstaff will be next, according to the Times.

Both look top young English players with a big future at this level, even if Longstaff is yet to really establish himself as a regular for Newcastle.

Maddison, however, seems like the real deal after an eye-catching first season in the Premier League with Leicester last season.

The Foxes signed the 22-year-old from Norwich City and he instantly settled in the top flight, having already impressed in the Championship with the Canaries.

The England Under-21 international seems ideal for United’s needs at the moment as they could do with a quality creative player in their side due to the inconsistency of Paul Pogba, while Juan Mata is ageing and looks past his peak.

It’s previously been claimed by the Independent that Maddison could cost £60million, while the Mirror have stated Longstaff could cost £25m.