“Shove it” – Manchester United receive fresh transfer offer for big name and these fans are not impressed

Manchester United fans are not reacting well to the news breaking tonight that Inter Milan have made an offer to sign Romelu Lukaku on a two-year loan.

The Belgium international has been repeatedly linked with a move to the San Siro this summer, but agreeing a deal has proven complicated.

A report from ESPN even claimed Man Utd had turned down a swap deal involving either Mauro Icardi or Radja Nainggolan, such is their desire to bag £80million fo Lukaku.

That could be expensive for Inter, however, and the latest from Fabrizio Romano is that the Serie A giants now want to sign him on an initial loan with an obligation to pay £53m at the end of the two years.

Inter are going to make the first official bid to Man United for Romelu Lukaku. €10M for 2-years loan, €60M as OBLIGATION to buy clause. It would be €70M paid in three years. Talks ongoing with Manchester United,… https://t.co/q0Ike25LKy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2019

This does not seem ideal for MUFC, who could probably do with the money now as they’ll surely look to replace Lukaku in this summer’s transfer market.

Needless to say, this news has not gone down well, with some tweets below from angry Red Devils supporters…

Tell you what. Inter can take their two your loan offer for Lukaku with an obligation to buy and shove it. Two years to realise he's got no first touch and is a flat track bully. Forget about it! You get him on sale and no return. We're not John Lewis — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) June 26, 2019

Its the sort of deal we should be looking at for Sanchez, but no way for Lukaku. 60-70m or we may aswell keep him. — James (@jasaw83) June 26, 2019

Piss fucking off. Pay up front, when we wanted Perisic you wanted to swap him with Martial and was pissing around. Either pay £75 Upfront or add Skrinier to the deal! https://t.co/i8wI4Y4Obz — TheLukakuEffect (@TheLukakuEffect) June 26, 2019

Inter Milan just fucking fuck off. Either you buy Lukaku or you don't. No two year loan deal. Take a long running fuck and piss off. — James Pearse (@james_pearse) June 26, 2019

Transfers popping off tonight, no chance of letting lukaku go on loan tho, just sell the donkey. — Connor Bradley (@chipboy98) June 26, 2019

After what they did with Perisic they can piss off with such a derogatory offer. I hate Lukaku but he’ll bang goals in Serie A https://t.co/LrNkF8hKzK — Shuhel (@shuhel__) June 26, 2019