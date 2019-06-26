Menu

“Shove it” – Manchester United receive fresh transfer offer for big name and these fans are not impressed

Manchester United fans are not reacting well to the news breaking tonight that Inter Milan have made an offer to sign Romelu Lukaku on a two-year loan.

The Belgium international has been repeatedly linked with a move to the San Siro this summer, but agreeing a deal has proven complicated.

A report from ESPN even claimed Man Utd had turned down a swap deal involving either Mauro Icardi or Radja Nainggolan, such is their desire to bag £80million fo Lukaku.

That could be expensive for Inter, however, and the latest from Fabrizio Romano is that the Serie A giants now want to sign him on an initial loan with an obligation to pay £53m at the end of the two years.

This does not seem ideal for MUFC, who could probably do with the money now as they’ll surely look to replace Lukaku in this summer’s transfer market.

Needless to say, this news has not gone down well, with some tweets below from angry Red Devils supporters…

