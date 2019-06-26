Manchester United face paying as much as £103m to sign defensive target after major development

Manchester United look like they’ll have to fork out huge sums of money to seal the transfer of Benfica defender Ruben Dias.

This is because the 22-year-old is now expected to agree on a new contract with Benfica that would see his release clause rise to as much as £103million, according to Correio da Manha.

This follows previous talk from Record, translated by Sport Witness, claiming that Man Utd were worrying Benfica with their interest in the defender.

United could really do with a new centre-back this summer, and Dias fits the bill as an emerging talent who looks to have a big future ahead of him at the highest level.

When that previous report came out, Dias was available for just £59m – his previous release fee – but it was claimed at the time that his club were looking to increase that.

It remains to be seen if MUFC will press ahead with a move for the Portugal international, especially if he’s now become considerably more expensive.

Recent reports, such as this one yesterday from Sky Sports, suggests Leicester City central defender Harry Maguire remains their main focus in terms of strengthening at the back.

That report also links the England international with Manchester City, however, so if United miss out they’d do well to land Dias as an alternative.