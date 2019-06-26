Menu

Manchester United duo poised to leave, Arsenal in pole position for £80m star & record-shattering Man City deal among 10 most likely summer transfers

The transfer gossip is coming thick and fast at the moment and it can sometimes be hard to pick out the rumours worth paying attention to and which ones to put firmly in the ‘fake news’ category.

Amidst all the Man Utd transfer rumours, Arsenal transfer talk and Liverpool FC gossip, it might be tempting to place a bet on the various deals out there that might actually come to fruition.

Thankfully, we’ve got the best odds for you right here as Ladbrokes kindly got in touch to tell us the ten most likely transfer deals of the summer.

It’s bad news for United fans, however, as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are expected to be on their way out of Old Trafford in what could be a heavy blow given how long the club have taken to get signings in this summer.

Lukaku to Inter is priced at just 2/9 – meaning the bookies seriously expect it to go through after plenty of speculation.

romelu lukaku

Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan transfer is just 2/9 with Ladbrokes

man-united-ace-paul-pogba

Paul Pogba also looks set to leave Manchester United for a transfer to Real Madrid

Pogba to Real Madrid, meanwhile, is also odds on at 4/5, so Red Devils fans had better hope Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ed Woodard and co. have some replacements ready!

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire to Manchester City is also tipped as one of the most likely deals following reports of a potential £90million transfer from Leicester, which would smash the Premier League champions’ transfer record by some way.

maguire

Manchester City look set to win the race for Harry Maguire

crystal palace star wilfried zaha

Wilfried Zaha could be set for a surprise transfer to Arsenal

In a somewhat surprise move, Arsenal are just 6/4 to sign £80m Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, which would be a big surprise and surely means the Gunners are going to be offloading some big names like Mesut Ozil to add to their limited transfer budget.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “There’s a long way to go in this transfer window and we’re strapping ourselves in for one of the most expensive summers world football has ever seen.”

Summer Transfer Specials (Ladbrokes)
Romelu Lukaku to join Inter – 2/9
Leroy Sane to join Bayern Munich – 2/5
Harry Maguire to join Man City – 4/9
Kieran Trippier to join Juventus – 4/7
Neymar to join Barcelona – 4/6
Paul Pogba to join Real Madrid – 4/5
Christian Eriksen to join Real Madrid – 10/11
Gareth Bale to join Any Chinese Club – 11/8
Wilfried Zaha to join Arsenal – 6/4
Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid – 7/4
