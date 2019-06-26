Manchester United given opportunity to sign £128m Barcelona duo as Catalans seek to fund Neymar transfer

Manchester United look to have been given a huge boost in their rumoured pursuits of Barcelona stars Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

According to Don Balon, the pair could be two players Barcelona consider selling this summer if it can help them fund their ambitious bid to bring Neymar back to the club.

Le Parisien have today reported that Barca have made a first approach to Paris Saint-Germain over Neymar, while a previous report from Sport claimed the Brazil international had agreed personal terms on a return to the Nou Camp.

Neymar would no doubt be expensive, however, and Le Parisien make note of the fact that Barcelona would likely have to sell players to be able to afford him.

Don Balon name those players as Rakitic and Umtiti, saying they both have offers from Man Utd, and also from Inter Milan and PSG themselves.

It remains to be seen if the Neymar situation could give the Ligue 1 giants an edge over the Red Devils in this transfer battle, but both are undoubtedly players who would strengthen key areas of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

A recent report from the print edition of Sport, translated by Sport Witness, stated United had made an approach over Umtiti, while Don Balon also linked him as a £70million target for Juventus.

That seems a fee worth paying for MUFC to bring in a major upgrade on defensive flops like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, with the club conceding 54 league goals last season – their worst record in the Premier League era.

Rakitic, meanwhile, could be an ideal upgrade on below-par players like Nemanja Matic and Fred, and was recently linked with United by the Daily Record.

An even stronger link came in another Don Balon report, which stated the Manchester giants had made an offer of around £58m for the Croatia international.

For a combined £128m, these two Barca cast-offs could be a bargain and instantly improve this Red Devils side.