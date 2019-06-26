Man Utd set sights on £36m ace involved in 41 goals last season as possible key replacement

Man Utd will reportedly make a move for Wissam Ben Yedder in the event that Romelu Lukaku leaves Old Trafford amid ongoing exit speculation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a crucial summer as he looks to strengthen his squad and prepare them for next season with a view of not just qualifying for the Champions League, but also competing for trophies.

SEE MORE: Talks held: Manchester United inform club they’re ready to bid £65m to complete transfer

On the basis of last season, changes will be needed to the squad and it could involve a reshuffle up front involving Lukaku leaving the club.

As reported by TMW, the Belgian international’s agent revealed this week that Inter are in talks to try and prise him away from Old Trafford in order to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad after he replaced Luciano Spalletti at the end of last season.

Should he leave, that will leave a void in the Man Utd squad which must be filled, and as noted by The Sun, via ABC Sevilla, it’s claimed that exercising Ben Yedder’s £36m release clause could be an option for the Red Devils to bolster their attack and bring in a player better suited to Solskjaer’s style of play.

The suggestion has been that United will focus on talented young players this summer to rebuild for the long-term future, and that strategy is reflected in the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City in a reported £15m deal, as per BBC Sport.

Ben Yedder would go against that given he turns 29 in August, but ultimately the French international bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in 54 appearances last season and Man Utd will perhaps need a balance of immediate quality and long-term solutions to enjoy success next year.

In turn, should Lukaku’s exit materialise, a swoop for Ben Yedder wouldn’t be the worst decision in the world to give Solskjaer more pace, movement and a killer instinct in front of goal to try and fire United back up the table next season.

Further, that experience and maturity could help the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial continue to improve and develop too.