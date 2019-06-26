Manchester United have reportedly been offered both Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan as part of a swap transfer for Romelu Lukaku this summer.

However, the Red Devils have not accepted either of these proposals and are holding out for an £80million fee for their Belgian striker, according to ESPN.

Lukaku has been rather hit and miss in his two years with Man Utd and an exit makes sense, but it’s also unsurprising his club don’t want to part with him on the cheap after paying so much to sign him from Everton in the first place.

Still, some MUFC fans would probably have been pretty happy to see the prolific Argentine forward Icardi come as part of the deal.

Nainggolan, meanwhile, could also have been a useful addition in the middle of the park as United lack a proper midfield hard-man after disappointing seasons from Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Ander Herrera is also leaving on a free transfer at the end of his contract, so there’s undoubtedly room in this squad for either Icardi or Nainggolan.

It’s not clear precisely why United snubbed these players, but one imagines they have other plans and simply want the £80m to spend on the targets they already have lined up.