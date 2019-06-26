Talks held: Mixed news for Manchester United as PSG open negotiations over potential swap transfer

There’s some mixed news for Manchester United emerging tonight as it’s reported that Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks over signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As you’ll likely be aware, Man Utd’s goalkeeper situation is far from a simple one right now, with David de Gea in the final year of his contract and having just gone through a rotten patch of form towards the end of last season.

It might not be the worst time to make a change in that position, and Donnarumma has been linked with the Red Devils by Tuttosport, as translated by Calciomercato.

PSG’s efforts to land the Italy international in what Fabrizio Romano claims in the tweet below to possibly be a swap deal involving Alphonse Areola, is most likely bad news in terms of United’s hopes of signing him.

PSG have started talks with AC Milan for Gigio Donnarumma. AC Milan want €50M to sell him, PSG consider also to insert Alphonse Areola in a possible swap. Talks ongoing, PSG are seriously going for Donnarumma. ?? #transfers #PSG #Milan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2019

However, PSG had also been linked with an interest in De Gea in a recent report from the Sun which did also suggest the Ligue 1 giants could be turning their attention towards Donnarumma instead.

So while MUFC may have one less option in terms of replacing their Spanish shot-stopper, it may also mean they have one less suitor for him in the transfer market.

This may well persuade De Gea to finally extend his contract, and fans will be hopeful that such a proven world class performer could then get back to his best form after what was hopefully only a little blip.