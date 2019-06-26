Manuel Pellegrini instructs West Ham chief to hold talks over AMBITIOUS €50m transfer

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has reportedly got the club holding talks over an ambitious transfer swoop for Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez.

The 22-year-old is a huge talent, having just had a fine season in La Liga to attract links with some big names, such as Barcelona.

However, West Ham could now win the race for his signature as Football Fan Cast report that Pellegrini has instructed the Hammers to try to thrash out a deal for Gomez.

If they can pull it off, Gomez would be a statement of real intent by the east Londoners as they look to bring in upgrades on their current attackers for next season.

The Uruguay international would surely be a superior option to the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez after inconsistent campaigns, while Andy Carroll continues to have his problems with injuries.

Gomez has a €50million release clause in his Celta Vigo contract, and it remains to be seen if West Ham will trigger that or try to negotiate that fee down.