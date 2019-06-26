Medical today: Tottenham on verge of landing first summer signing in £11.5m deal

Tottenham are reportedly set to secure the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds Utd in an £11.5m deal to make him their first new arrival of the summer.

It promises to be an important few months for Spurs as after securing another top four finish in the Premier League last season coupled with their run to the Champions League final, Mauricio Pochettino will hope to see major reinforcements arrive to help them sustain that progress.

While more established talents will be expected to be added too, The Guardian report that Tottenham are set to wrap up a deal for Clarke this week which could cost them £11.5m in total, with the 18-year-old tipped to undergo his medical on Wednesday.

The talented youngster bagged two goals and two assists in 25 appearances last season, with Leeds ultimately failing to secure promotion from the Championship.

Unfortunately for them, that could now leave them vulnerable to losing some of their top players, as Tottenham look to raid them for Clarke.

Pochettino has built a reputation for improving young English players during his time in north London, as seen with his work with Harry Kane and Dele Alli in particular, and so that tried and tested method is set to continue it seems.

However, with The Sun also noting that they could splash out a whopping £60m on Tanguy Ndombele this summer too, it promises to be an exciting period for Spurs fans as they hope any new signings can help give them a boost and continue to improve the squad moving forward.

Nevertheless, assuming all goes well in the medical and the formalities of the deal, Clarke is likely to be the first to arrive for Tottenham this summer.