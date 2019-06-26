Liverpool legend & two ex-Arsenal captains among leading contenders for Newcastle job

The next Newcastle United manager could be a very big name if latest reports are anything to go by.

According to the Telegraph, the Magpies are looking at Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, currently at Rangers, as among the leading contenders to replace Rafael Benitez.

The report also links Newcastle with two former Arsenal captains in Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta, currently of Ligue 1 side Nice and Premier League champions Manchester City, respectively.

Although Arteta is only assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard is very highly regarded, having at one point looked the strongest contender for the Arsenal job last summer before they eventually opted for the more experienced Unai Emery instead.

Any of these could be fine options for Newcastle as they look to rebuild post-Benitez, and some other more established Premier League names are also being linked.

The Telegraph claims Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and Burnley’s Sean Dyche are also considered as backup options.