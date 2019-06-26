Video: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scores brilliant goal for Egypt from equally good assist

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is making his mark on the Africa Cup of Nations with a superb goal this evening for Egypt against DR Congo.

The Reds forward twisted his defenders inside out before firing in a powerful effort with his famous left foot, leaving the opposition goalkeeper no chance.

To be fair, while the finish from Salah was good, he was also set up brilliantly and owes a debt of gratitude to midfielder Trezeguet.

The quality of his run and final ball gave Salah a superb opportunity, and obviously from there he made no mistake.