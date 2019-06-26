Tottenham could reportedly offload both Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama should they secure the £60m signing of Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

Following on from another top four finish in the Premier League and a memorable run to the Champions League final last season, Spurs are being tipped to try and build on that momentum by bolstering their squad with fresh faces.

SEE MORE: Tottenham look to hijack Arsenal move for €25m+ rated transfer target

As noted by The Sun, they are said to be closing in on the £60m signing of Ndombele from Lyon, with the 22-year-old impressing for the Ligue 1 giants last season with three goals and eight assists in 49 appearances in his midfield role.

With such a significant reinforcement coming in, it will undoubtedly have a knock-on effect for others who will see their playing time reduced, and with the expected signing in mind, the report goes on to add that both Dier and Wanyama could be bidding farewell to north London this summer.

Given the price-tag noted above and the likely wages that come with the deal, Pochettino will still have to balance the books this summer and make space in his squad for new arrivals.

So although it might be a disappointment for some to see players potentially leave, it will be with a view of working towards strengthening the squad as a whole and ensuring that they take that next step and continue to fight for major honours moving forward.

Ndombele has shown plenty of positive signs to suggest that he will be a major long-term upgrade in that department on the current options, and there will seemingly be a mini clear-out to give him the platform to make his mark.