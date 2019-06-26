Star takes secret flight to London to finalise Liverpool transfer, Reds thrilled to beat rivals to his signature

Liverpool are reportedly very proud to have won the race against Bayern Munich for the transfer of highly-rated young defender Sepp van den Berg.

According to Dutch source De Telegraaf, the 17-year-old took a secret flight to London with his parents to iron out the details of the move last night.

The report explains that Van den Berg is already thought to have started training with Liverpool at their Melwood base, and that the Merseyside giants are delighted to have beaten Bayern and PSV to his signature in what they feel could represent a power shift.

LFC won the Champions League last season and came very close to pipping Manchester City to the Premier League title, taking the race down to the last day of the season and missing out by just one point.

It’s clear the club have a bright future under Jurgen Klopp, and Van den Berg looks an exciting talent who can now form an important part of that future.

The Dutch youngster has previously also been linked with the Reds by Goal, who stated he’d earned rave reviews from club scouts.